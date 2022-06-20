 | Mon, Jun 20, 2022
Jan. 6 committee setting sights on Pence, Ginni Thomas

The House committee investigating the Capitol riot said they may subpoena former Vice President Mike Pence and want to hear from Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomspon.

June 20, 2022 - 2:00 PM

From left, Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., Rep. Adam B. Schiff, D-Calif., and Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., during a hearing of the House select committee investigating Jan. 6 in the Cannon House Office Building on Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Washington, D.C. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Members of the House committee investigating the Capitol riot said Sunday they may subpoena former Vice President Mike Pence and are waiting to hear from Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, about her role in the illegal plot to overturn the 2020 election.

Lawmakers indicated they will release more evidence about Donald Trump’s alleged effort to defraud supporters by fundraising off false claims of a stolen presidential election. They also pledged to provide pertinent material to the Justice Department by the end of the month for its criminal investigation. The department complained in a letter last week that the committee was complicating its investigation by not sharing transcripts from its 1,000 interviews.

“We’re not taking anything off the table in terms of witnesses who have not yet testified,” said Rep. Adam Schiff, who described a Pence subpoena as “certainly a possibility.”

