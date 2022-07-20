Jan. 6 committee to tell story of the infamous ‘187 minutes’

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump’s actions — and inaction — during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol will take center stage at Thursday’s prime-time hearing, as the committee investigating the assault wraps up more than a month of public airing of its findings.

A select committee aide who briefed reporters Wednesday said the hearing is being referred to internally as the “187 minutes hearing,” a reference to the time between the end of Trump’s rally at the Ellipse that day and his recorded remarks in the Rose Garden.

Members previously said it is part of an effort to tie Trump to the attack, as well as the campaign to overturn his loss in the 2020 election, as the committee tries to lay out what caused the assault and ways to prevent its reprise.