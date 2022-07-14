 | Thu, Jul 14, 2022
Jan. 6 hearings: What we’ve learned, what’s next

A rundown of what we’ve learned so far from the public hearings of the select Jan. 6 committee — and what’s next.

July 14, 2022 - 4:17 PM

Stephen Ayres, left, who entered the U.S. Capitol illegally on Jan. 6, 2021, and Jason Van Tatenhove, right, who served as national spokesman for the Oath Keepers and as a close aide to Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, are sworn-in during the seventh hearing by the House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol in the Cannon House Office Building on July 12, 2022, in Washington, D.C. (Demetrius Freeman/Pool/Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON (AP) — Through seven hearings this summer, the House Jan. 6 panel has maintained two consistent themes: Donald Trump’s stubborn resistance to advisers who told him that Joe Biden won the election, and the former president’s role in inciting the Capitol insurrection.

Each hearing has had a separate focus — this week’s was domestic extremism — but the nine-member panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack has not strayed from its central findings: that Trump made historically unprecedented moves to overturn his 2020 election defeat and then turned a blind eye as his supporters beat police and broke into the Capitol to defend him.

A rundown of what we’ve learned so far from the public hearings of the select Jan. 6 committee — and what’s next:

