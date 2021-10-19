 | Wed, Oct 20, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Jan. 6 panel plans vote as Trump sues over investigation

Donald Trump has a team of attorneys working to block the probe of the capitol uprising that tried to overthrow the election of Joe Biden

By

National News

October 19, 2021 - 2:37 PM

Protesters enter the U.S. Capitol Building on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington, D.C. Photo by (Win McNamee/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee tasked with investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection is moving swiftly Tuesday to hold at least one of Donald Trump’s allies in contempt as the former president is pushing back on the probe in a new lawsuit.

Trump is aggressively trying to block the committee’s work by directing former White House aide Steve Bannon not to answer questions in the probe while also suing the panel to try to prevent Congress from obtaining former White House documents. But lawmakers on the House committee say they will not back down as they gather facts and testimony about the attack involving Trump’s supporters that left dozens of police officers injured, sent lawmakers running for their lives and interrupted the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory.

“The former president’s clear objective is to stop the Select Committee from getting to the facts about January 6th and his lawsuit is nothing more than an attempt to delay and obstruct our probe,” said Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the panel’s vice chairwoman, in a joint statement late Monday. 

Related
July 28, 2021
July 23, 2021
July 1, 2021
May 7, 2021
Most Popular