 | Fri, Oct 21, 2022
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Donald Trump

Demands testimony from the former president who lawmakers say “personally orchestrated” a multi-part effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

October 21, 2022 - 4:55 PM

Protesters fueled by President Donald Trump's continued claims of election fraud gather at the Capitol before Congress finalizes them on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol formally issued an extraordinary subpoena to Donald Trump on Friday, demanding testimony from the former president who lawmakers say “personally orchestrated” a multi-part effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The nine-member panel issued a letter to Trump’s lawyers saying he must testify, either at the Capitol or by videoconference, “beginning on or about” Nov. 14 and continuing for multiple days if necessary.

The letter also outlined a sweeping request for documents, including personal communications between Trump and members of Congress as well as extremist groups. Those are to be turned in by Nov. 4, although the committee’s deadlines are generally subject to negotiation.

