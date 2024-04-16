 | Tue, Apr 16, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Johnson pushes for aid for Ukraine, allies

House Speaker Mike Johnson pushed back against mounting Republican anger over his proposed U.S. aid package for Ukraine, Israel and other allies.

By

National News

April 16, 2024 - 2:50 PM

House Speaker Mike Johnson is letting far-right Republicans call the shots on Ukraine. What America’s allies — and adversaries — will remember is whether the U.S. cuts and runs on its friends in a fight. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defiant and determined, House Speaker Mike Johnson pushed back Tuesday against mounting Republican anger over his proposed U.S. aid package for Ukraine, Israel and other allies, and rejected a call to step aside or risk a vote to oust him from office.

“I am not resigning,” Johnson said after a testy morning meeting of fellow House Republicans at the Capitol

Johnson referred to himself as a “wartime speaker” of the House and indicated in his strongest self-defense yet he would press forward with a U.S. national security aid package, a situation that would force him to rely on Democrats to help pass it, over objections from his weakened majority.

Related
March 9, 2022
September 2, 2020
January 9, 2020
November 11, 2019
Most Popular