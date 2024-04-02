 | Tue, Apr 02, 2024
Judge: Ex-Trump lawyer Eastman should lose law license

A judge recommended conservative attorney John Eastman should lose his California law license because of efforts to overturn results of the 2020 election. Eastman faces charges in Georgia for conspiring to overturn election results.

By

National News

April 2, 2024 - 3:25 PM

John Eastman, an attorney indicted with former President Donald Trump, makes a statement to press outside the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, where he was booked on Aug. 22, 2023. Photo by Arvin Temkar/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge has recommended that conservative attorney John Eastman lose his California law license over his efforts to keep former President Donald Trump in power after the 2020 election.

Eastman, a former law school dean, faced 11 disciplinary charges in the state bar court stemming from his development of a legal strategy to have then-Vice President Mike Pence interfere with the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory.

State Bar Court of California Judge Yvette Roland’s recommendation, issued Wednesday, now goes to the California Supreme Court for a final ruling on whether he should be disbarred. Eastman can appeal the top court’s decision.

