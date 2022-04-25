 | Tue, Apr 26, 2022
Judge finds Trump in contempt in legal fight with NY AG

Judge Arthur Engoron ordered Trump to pay a fine of $10,000 per day.

By

National News

April 25, 2022 - 3:04 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York judge found former President Donald Trump in contempt of court Monday for failing to adequately respond to a subpoena issued by the state’s attorney general as part of a civil investigation into his business dealings.

“Mr. Trump, I know you take your business seriously, and I take mine seriously,” Engoron said before issuing the ruling from the bench in a Manhattan courtroom, following a hearing.

