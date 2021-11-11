 | Thu, Nov 11, 2021
Judge reminds Trump he is not a king

The former president was denied executive privilege in his efforts to withhold records of his communications on Jan. 6, when his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol

November 11, 2021 - 11:30 AM

President Donald Trump greets the crowd at the "Stop The Steal" Rally on Jan. 6, 2021, shortly before many then stormed the U.S. Capitol in an effort to overturn the 2020 Election results. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge rejected former President Donald Trump’s request to block the release of documents to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

In denying a preliminary injunction, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan said Tuesday that Congress had a strong public interest in obtaining records that could shed light on a violent insurrection mounted by the former president’s supporters. She added that President Joe Biden had the authority to waive executive privilege over the documents despite Trump’s assertions otherwise.

Barring a court order, the National Archives plans to turn over Trump’s records to the committee by Friday. But Trump’s lawyers swiftly promised an appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. The case probably will eventually head to the U.S. Supreme Court. Chutkan late Wednesday denied another request from Trump’s attorneys to order the National Archives not to turn over records while an appeal is pending. 

