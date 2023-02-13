 | Mon, Feb 13, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Judge to release part of Trump grand jury report

The release is a significant development in one of several cases that threaten legal jeopardy for the former president as he ramps up a 2024 White House campaign.

By

National News

February 13, 2023 - 2:23 PM

Photo by (Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press/TNS)

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia judge on Monday ordered the partial release later this week of a special grand jury report into efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn his 2020 election loss.

The report’s introduction and conclusion, as well as a section in which the grand jurors expressed concerns that some witnesses may have lied under oath, will be released on Thursday, said Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney.

Any recommendations on who should or should not be prosecuted will remain secret for now to protect their due process rights, McBurney wrote.

Related
August 15, 2022
October 2, 2020
March 11, 2020
March 14, 2019
Most Popular