Justice Jackson makes Supreme Court debut

She took her place at the far end of the bench to Roberts’ left, just next to Justice Brett Kavanaugh. The justices are seated by seniority.

Meet Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson made her first appearance on the Supreme Court bench in a brief courtroom ceremony Friday, three days before the start of the high court’s new term.

President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and their spouses attended the invitation-only ceremonial investiture for Jackson, the first Black woman on the Supreme Court.

Chief Justice John Roberts wished the 52-year-old Jackson a “long and happy career in our common calling,” the traditional welcome for a new justice.

