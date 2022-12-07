 | Wed, Dec 07, 2022
Justices take up elections case that could reshape voting

A broad ruling could threaten hundreds of election laws, require separate rules for federal and state elections on the same ballot and lead to new efforts to redraw congressional districts to maximize partisan advantage.

National News

December 7, 2022 - 4:41 PM

The sun rises behind U.S. Supreme Court building on August 27, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is taking up a case with the potential to fundamentally reshape elections for Congress and the presidency.

The justices are hearing arguments Wednesday over the power of state courts to strike down congressional districts drawn by the legislature because they violate state constitutions.

Republicans from North Carolina who are bringing the case to the high court argue that a provision of the U.S. Constitution known as the elections clause gives state lawmakers virtually total control over the “times, places and manner” of congressional elections, including redistricting, and cuts state courts out of the process.

