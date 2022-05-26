 | Thu, May 26, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Justices to rule in gun case with US raw from mass shootings

Already in an uncomfortable spotlight over a leaked draft opinion that would overrule Roe v. Wade’s nationwide right to abortion, the justices also are facing a possible backlash from the guns case.

By

National News

May 26, 2022 - 3:31 PM

Nearly 200 students at Bay High School, in Bay Village, staged a walkout to speak out against gun violence on Thursday, May 26, 2022, a couple of days after 21 people were killed by a gunman at a school in Uvalde, Texas. The students spoke about keeping active to do what they can to help combat gun violence.

WASHINGTON (AP) — With mass shootings in Texas, New York and California fresh in Americans’ mind, the Supreme Court will soon issue its biggest gun ruling in more than a decade, one expected to make it easier to carry guns in public in some of the largest cities.

Already in an uncomfortable spotlight over a leaked draft opinion that would overrule Roe v. Wade’s nationwide right to abortion, the justices also are facing a possible backlash from the guns case. In both cases the court could issue decisions that polls say would be unpopular with the majority of people in the United States.

“I think the court is heading into uncharted waters. I can’t recall the last time the Supreme Court ruled in so many cases likely to spark a strong political backlash,” said UCLA law professor Adam Winkler, an expert on the court and gun policy.

Related
May 4, 2022
May 4, 2022
May 3, 2022
May 3, 2022
Most Popular