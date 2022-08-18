 | Thu, Aug 18, 2022
Kemp’s ridley sea turtle nests first in 75 years

After a crew brought back a photo of a sea turtle “crawl,” the two agencies began weekly flights over the island to look for more.

August 18, 2022

More than two dozen sea turtles, most of them endangered Kemp's ridleys, return home to the ocean.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The world’s smallest and most endangered sea turtles have hatched in Louisiana’s wilds for the first known time in more than 75 years, officials said Wednesday.

“Louisiana was largely written off as a nesting spot for sea turtles decades ago, but this determination demonstrates why barrier island restoration is so important,” Chip Kline, chairman of the Louisiana Coastal Restoration and Protection Authority, said in a news release.

Crews monitoring the Chandeleur Islands — a chain 50 miles east of New Orleans — to help design a restoration project found tracks of females going to and from nests and of hatchlings leaving a nest.

