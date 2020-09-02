Menu Search Log in

Kenosha visit exposes divides over race, policing

President decries violence after protests but doesn't mention Jacob Blake, who was shot in the back seven times by a police officer last week.

September 2, 2020 - 9:32 AM

US President Donald Trump tours an area affected by civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin on September 1, 2020. - Trump visited Kenosha, the Wisconsin city at the center of a raging US debate over racism, despite pleas to stay away and claims he is dangerously fanning tensions as a reelection ploy. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)/TNS

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — President Donald Trump stood at the epicenter of the latest eruption over racial injustice Tuesday and came down squarely on the side of law enforcement, blaming “domestic terror” for the violence in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and making no nod to the underlying cause of anger and protests — the shooting of yet another Black man by police.

Trump declared the violence “anti-American.” He did not mention Jacob Blake, who was left paralyzed after being shot in the back seven times by an officer last week in Kenosha.

Soon after arriving in the city, a visit made over the objections of state and local leaders, Trump toured the charred remains of a block besieged by violence and fire. With the scent of smoke still in the air, he spoke to the owners of a century-old store that had been destroyed and continued to link the violence to the Democrats, blaming those in charge of Kenosha and Wisconsin while raising apocalyptic warnings if their party should capture the White House.

