Kids should stay in school during COVID spike

'They've suffered enough,' says Miguel Cardona, the U.S. Education Secretary

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said Sunday that the Biden administration wants to keep children in school despite the surge in COVID-19 cases. (Susan Walsh/Pool/CNP/Zuma Press/TNS)

The Biden administration wants to keep children in school, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said on Sunday, adding that “they’ve suffered enough” in the pandemic.

Cardona predicted some “bumps in the road” amid the omicron variant spike but defended the federal “test-to-stay” protocol in which students who test positive for coronavirus can stay in school if they are regularly tested afterward.

“Our expectation is for schools to be open full time for students,for in-person learning,” Cardona told “Fox News Sunday.” “We remember the impact of school closures on students last year.”

