 | Thu, Jun 01, 2023
Know any good airplane mechanics?

Airplane industries are growing desperate to find mechanics to fill their shrinking forces after larger numbers of older employees have retired.

By

National News

June 1, 2023 - 1:49 PM

Photo by Pixabay.com

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kwasi Bandoh, a senior recruiter for an airline, stood before a group of aviation mechanic students at their graduation ceremony last month and congratulated them for all having jobs.

As some of the students began nudging each other, Bandoh realized that perhaps not every one of them had already been hired.

“Who doesn’t have a job?” Bandoh demanded, surveying the 15 graduates before him at the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics’ training facility in Hagerstown, Maryland. “Who doesn’t? Because I have a job for you.”

