 | Tue, Jul 11, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Lake Superior region could be a nickel gold mine

Nickel, one of the key elements for electric car batteries, could be in large abundance in the Lake Superior region, the US Geological Survey reported. The news could give the United States a key advantage over Russia and Canada, where other nickel reserves are located.

By

National News

July 11, 2023 - 12:39 PM

The planned Tamarack mine in Aitkin County would produce nickel as its primary metal, making it a rarity in the U.S. The project is a joint venture of global mining giant Rio Tinto and Canadian junior mining company Talon Metals. Photo by Mike Hughlett/Minneapolis Star Tribune/TNS

WASHINGTON — The Lake Superior region could be home to as much nickel as Russia or Canada, some of the largest nickel producers in the world, according to estimates by the United States Geological Survey.

A mining company and federally funded researchers are now trying to determine whether Michigan could be a global mineral hub as part of separate hunts for undiscovered deposits that could help meet rising demand in the United States for battery-powered electric vehicles.

Talon Metals Corp. is citing USGS’ estimates — which indicate potential for undiscovered nickel in northeast Minnesota, northern Wisconsin and the western Upper Peninsula — as it prepares to launch its exploration of 400,000 acres of the western U.P., and as it seeks exclusive rights to explore state-owned land in Baraga, Houghton, Iron, Ontonagon and Marquette counties. The company also is working to launch a nickel mine in northern Minnesota that would supply nickel for Tesla Inc. for the next six years.

Related
July 11, 2023
March 8, 2022
July 18, 2018
May 5, 2011
Most Popular