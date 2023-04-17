Launch scrubbed

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (AP) — SpaceX called off the first launch attempt of its giant rocket Monday after a problem cropped up during fueling,

Elon Musk’s company had planned to fly the nearly 400-foot Starship rocket from the southern tip of Texas, near the Mexican border.

The countdown was halted at the 40-second mark because of a stuck valve in the first-stage booster. Launch controllers couldn’t fix the frozen valve in time, and canceled the attempt. The countdown continued, and fueling was completed, as a dress rehearsal.