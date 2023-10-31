 | Tue, Oct 31, 2023
Lewiston tries to return to normal after last week’s mass shooting

Residents are in shock such violence could occur in their bucolic community. 'You never think it’s gonna happen to you when it happens,' says Calista Karas, a high school senior. 'It's weird to see life going on.'

National News

October 31, 2023 - 3:34 PM

Adrienne Dyment is hugged by her daughter Paizley as the school bus arrives as classes resume in the wake of last week’s mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine. Photo by (AP PHOTO/ROBERT F. BUKATY)

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Children returned to school Tuesday and planned to go trick-or-treating in the evening after spending days locked in their homes while authorities combed the area for the man responsible for the deadliest mass shooting in Maine’s history.

Hundreds of students were back in class at Lewiston High School, petting therapy dogs and signing a large banner that read “Lewiston Strong” — the community’s new motto. Days earlier, the campus had been transformed into a law enforcement command post with three helicopters utilizing the athletic fields and 300 vehicles filling the parking lot.

“Today’s going to be hard,” said Superintendent Jake Langlais. “But I think there’s strength in gathering, in unity, in getting back together.”

