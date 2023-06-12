 | Mon, Jun 12, 2023
Long commutes follow I-95 collapse in Philly

Transportation officials warned of extensive delays and street closures and urged drivers to avoid the area in the city’s northeast corner.

June 12, 2023 - 3:39 PM

A view of the collapsed portion of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia on Sunday. Photo by THE PHILADELPHIA INQUIRER/DVID MAIALETTI/TNS

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Drivers began longer commutes Monday after an elevated section of Interstate 95 collapsed in Philadelphia a day earlier following damage caused by a tanker truck carrying flammable cargo catching fire.

Sunday’s fire closed a heavily traveled segment of the East Coast’s main north-south highway indefinitely. Newscasts warned of traffic nightmares and gave advice on detours, urging drivers to take more time to travel.

“This is really going to have a ripple effect throughout the region,” AAA spokesperson Jana Tidwell said Monday. She advised people to avoid peak travel times.

