Louisiana sends National Guard to tornado disaster area

ARABI, La. (AP) — A tornado that menaced the New Orleans area flipped a schoolbus, ripped off rooftops and deposited a house with a family inside it onto the middle of their street. Two people were killed as the storm front blew across the South.

Other tornadoes spawned by the same system caused so much damage in Texas that the governor declared a disaster in 16 counties. Buildings were shredded in Alabama, where torrential rainfall was recorded.

Multiple people were injured. The dead included a woman north of Dallas, Texas, and a person in St. Bernard Parish, next to New Orleans. Authorities didn’t immediately describe how they were killed.