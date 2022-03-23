 | Wed, Mar 23, 2022
Louisiana sends National Guard to tornado disaster area

The city of New Orleans escaped significant damage, Mayor LaToya Cantrell tweeted late Tuesday. Tornadoes touched down in Arabi, just east of the city, and further east in Lacombe, across Lake Pontchartrain. The National Weather Service said the Arabi damage had been caused by a tornado of at least EF-3 in strength, meaning it had winds from 158-206 mph.

March 23, 2022 - 2:46 PM

Photo by Justin Hobson

ARABI, La. (AP) — A tornado that menaced the New Orleans area flipped a schoolbus, ripped off rooftops and deposited a house with a family inside it onto the middle of their street. Two people were killed as the storm front blew across the South.

Other tornadoes spawned by the same system caused so much damage in Texas that the governor declared a disaster in 16 counties. Buildings were shredded in Alabama, where torrential rainfall was recorded.

Multiple people were injured. The dead included a woman north of Dallas, Texas, and a person in St. Bernard Parish, next to New Orleans. Authorities didn’t immediately describe how they were killed.

