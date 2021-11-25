 | Thu, Nov 25, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Macy’s Thanksgiving parade returns, with all the trimmings

The 2.5-mile parade winds through New York City in all its glamour

By

National News

November 25, 2021 - 9:13 AM

Kermit the Frog in the 2002 Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade.(Rohanna Mertens for The Journal News)

NEW YORK (AP) — Crimped by the coronavirus pandemic last year, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade returned Thursday in full, though with precautions.

Balloons, floats, marching bands, clowns and performers — and, of course, Santa Claus — once again began wending Thursday morning though 2 1/2 miles of Manhattan streets, instead of being confined to one block or sometimes pre-taped last year.

Spectators, shut out in 2020, lined the route again. High school and college marching bands from around the country were invited back to the lineup; most of last year’s performers were locally based to cut down on travel. The giant balloons, tethered to vehicles last year, got their costumed handlers back.

Related
May 11, 2020
November 27, 2019
July 10, 2019
September 16, 2015
Most Popular