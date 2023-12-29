 | Fri, Dec 29, 2023
Maine bars Trump from ballot

As multiple states consider whether to allow former President Donald Trump on the presidential primary ballot, legal experts say the U.S. Supreme Court is likely going to have to decide the matter.

December 29, 2023 - 12:25 PM

Former President Donald Trump’s claim of immunity from prosecution for actions he took as president will not be fast-tracked by the U.S. Supreme Court, the court said Friday, Dec. 22, 2023. In this photo, Trump, the front-running GOP candidate for president in 2024, looks on during a campaign event on Dec. 19, 2023 in Waterloo, Iowa. Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images/Kansas Reflector

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s Democratic secretary of state on Thursday removed former President Donald Trump from the state’s presidential primary ballot under the Constitution’s insurrection clause, becoming the first election official to take action unilaterally as the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to decide whether Trump remains eligible to return to the White House.

The decision by Secretary of State Shenna Bellows follows a ruling earlier this month by the Colorado Supreme Court that booted Trump from the ballot there under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. That decision has been stayed until the U.S. Supreme Court decides whether Trump is barred by the Civil War-era provision, which prohibits those who “engaged in insurrection” from holding office.

The Trump campaign said it would appeal Bellows’ decision to Maine’s state courts, and Bellows suspended her ruling until that court system rules on the case. In the end, it is likely that the nation’s highest court will have the final say on whether Trump appears on the ballot in Maine and in the other states.

