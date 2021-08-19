 | Thu, Aug 19, 2021
Man surrenders after claiming to have bomb near US Capitol

After a five-hour standoff, the 49-year-old surrendered to authorities, 'without incident.'

August 19, 2021 - 2:32 PM

First responders arrive on the scene to investigate a report of an explosive device in a pickup truck near the Library of Congress on Capitol Hill, Thursday, August 19, 2021 in Washington, D.C. The area around the building has been evacuated. (Win McNamee/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man who claimed to have a bomb in a pickup truck near the Capitol surrendered to law enforcement after an hourslong standoff Thursday that prompted a massive police response and the evacuations of government buildings and businesses in the area.

Police did not immediately know whether there were explosives in the vehicle, but authorities were searching the truck in an effort to understand what led the man, identified by law enforcement officials as 49-year-old Floyd Ray Roseberry of North Carolina, to drive onto the sidewalk outside the Library of Congress and make bomb threats to officers.

The standoff was resolved peacefully after roughly five hours of negotiations, ending when Roseberry crawled out of the truck and was taken into law enforcement custody. But the incident brought the area surrounding the Capitol to a virtual standstill as police emptied buildings and cordoned off streets as a precaution. Congress is in recess this week, but staffers were seen calmly walking out of the area at the direction of authorities.

