Many questions, few answers emerge from Hawaii wildfires hearing

Lawmakers are looking into the factors that led to the devastating Hawaii wildfires in August, including whether the state's electrical grid played a role. So far, few concrete answers have emerged.

September 28, 2023 - 2:41 PM

Charred remains of a burned neighbourhood is seen in the aftermath of a wildfire, in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on Aug. 14, 2023. House Republicans are probing Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.’s role in the deadly wildfire. Photo by Yuki Iwamura/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

Lawmakers probing the cause of last month’s deadly Maui wildfire did not get many answers during Thursday’s congressional hearing on the role the electrical grid played in the disaster.

Still, the president of Hawaiian Electric — Maui’s sole electricity provider — promised to gather and provide more details about exactly what happened on Aug. 8, including when the power stopped flowing through downed power lines in Lahaina and exactly when the decision was made to trigger a procedure designed to make sure that broken lines were not re-energized.

Shelee Kimura also said the utility doesn’t have the right or responsibility to clear dry brush or other vegetation on private property — even if it is in the right-of-way, directly underneath power lines — unless the plants or trees are tall enough to potentially contact the lines.

