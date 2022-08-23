Marijuana, hallucinogen use at all-time high among young adults

Marijuana and hallucinogen use in the past year reported by young adults increased significantly in 2021 compared to five and 10 years ago, reaching historic highs, according to the Monitoring the Future panel study.

The study was conducted by scientists at the University of Michigan’s Institute for Social Research and funded by National Institute on Drug Abuse, part of the National Institutes of Health.

The report, which was released Monday, found a spike of usage in hallucinogens for those aged 19 to 30 years old, a record set for this age group since 1988.