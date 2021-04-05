 | Mon, Apr 05, 2021
Maryland see highest rate of COVID-19 cases since January

Statewide seven-day average positivity rate is at at 5.9%

April 5, 2021 - 11:10 AM

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

Maryland health officials reported 1,669 new cases of the coronavirus and eight more deaths Sunday as the state posted its highest number of daily COVID-19 cases since January.

State officials have now reported a total of 417,329 cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, since roughly mid-March 2020. In addition, 8,165 people have now died due to the disease or complications from it, according to the Maryland Department of Health.

Currently, 1,131 people in Maryland are hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19, 67 more people than Saturday. The statewide seven-day average positivity rate is now at 5.9%.

