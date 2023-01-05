 | Thu, Jan 05, 2023
Menu Search Log in

McCarthy speakership stalemate continues

The seventh vote for speaker turned out no different from the others, with McCarthy well short of the required majority.

By

National News

January 5, 2023 - 3:48 PM

U.S. Rep.-elect John James delivers remarks alongside House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy during the third day of elections for Speaker of the House Thursday. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pressure mounting, the speaker’s chair of the U.S. House sat empty for a third day Thursday, as Republican leader Kevin McCarthy failed anew on the seventh of an excruciating string of ballots to win enough votes from his party to seize the chamber’s gavel.

One of McCarthy’s steadfast critics, Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, even cast his vote for Donald Trump, a symbolic gesture, but one that highlighted the former president’s influence over the Republican Party.

The seventh vote for speaker turned out no different from the others, with McCarthy well short of the required majority.

Related
January 4, 2023
May 24, 2021
May 7, 2021
May 5, 2021
Most Popular