Member of KC Proud Boys chapter to remain in jail

A federal judge ruled that the alleged-leader of the Kansas City chapter of the Proud Boys should remain in custody until his trial, overturning another judge's order to free him.

National News

February 24, 2021 - 9:26 AM

Pro-Trump protesters gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, 2021. Photo by (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge in Washington D.C., ruled Tuesday that the alleged leader of the Kansas City-area chapter of the Proud Boys should remain in custody until his trial on charges arising from the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Chief U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell said William Chrestman, 47, of Olathe, should be taken from Kansas to Washington, D.C., to await trial on conspiracy and several other charges.

Howell’s ruling overturns an order last week from U.S. Magistrate Judge James O’Hara in Kansas that Chrestman should be freed while awaiting trial. Government attorneys quickly filed an appeal after O’Hara’s ruling. 

