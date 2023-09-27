 | Wed, Sep 27, 2023
Menendez pleads not guilty to bribery charges

Embattled Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., pleaded not guilty to bribery charges in federal court Wednesday. He's accused of pocketing hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash and gold while using his influence to alter investigations into wrongdoing by Egyptian officials.

September 27, 2023 - 2:47 PM

Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) speaks at the Capital Health Medical Center in Pennington, New Jersey, in 2018. Photo by Michael Brochstein/Sipa USA/TNS

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to federal charges accusing him of pocketing bribes of cash and gold bars in exchange for wielding his political influence to secretly advance Egyptian interests and do favors for local businessmen.

Menendez led his wife, Nadine, who also pleaded not guilty in the case, by the hand out of the courtroom after the brief hearing in the lower Manhattan federal courthouse days after prosecutors unsealed an indictment alleging vast corruption by the Democrat. The couple ignored shouted questions from reporters as they left the courthouse. Menendez gave a tight-lipped smile as he stepped into a car.

A defiant Menendez has said allegations that he abused his power to line his pockets are baseless. He has said he is confident he will be exonerated and has no intention of leaving the Senate.

