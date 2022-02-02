 | Wed, Feb 02, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Miami agrees to do something about its peacock problem

Miami-Dade commissioners relaxed a law protecting peacocks from harm as the birds clash with neighbors. Some love the colorful birds, but they can be noisy and damage cars and houses.

By

National News

February 2, 2022 - 9:23 AM

MIAMI (AP) — Peacocks could be on the outs in some South Florida neighborhoods after the Miami-Dade commission agreed to loosen a law protecting the birds.

While the 20-year-old law still protects peacocks from harm, commissioners agreed Tuesday to allow cities to opt out if they present appropriate plans to humanely remove the divisive birds from areas where they’re not wanted, the Miami Herald reported.

“Mating season is when we get the most complaints. They get very aggressive,” said sponsor Raquel Regalado, whose district includes neighborhoods in Coral Gables and Miami where peacocks roam freely. “They lay their eggs, they build their nests, they peck the cars.”

Related
May 13, 2020
February 14, 2020
July 17, 2019
March 5, 2018
Most Popular