 | Fri, Jan 14, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Michigan to pursue fake election electors

Michigan's attorney general is asking the feds to investigate a number of Republicans who submitted false certificates indicating they were the state's presidential electors. If the allegation is true, the fake electors could face forgery charges.

By

National News

January 14, 2022 - 11:29 AM

Demonstrators stand outside the Capitol in Lansing during the Electoral College vote in Michigan on Monday Dec. 14, 2020.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s attorney general is asking federal prosecutors to open a criminal investigation into 16 Republicans who submitted false certificates stating they were the state’s presidential electors despite Joe Biden’s 154,000-vote victory in 2020.

Dana Nessel, a Democrat, disclosed Thursday that her office had been evaluating charges for nearly a year but decided to refer the matter to the U.S. attorney in western Michigan.

“Under state law, I think clearly you have forgery of a public record, which is a 14-year offense, and election law forgery, which is a five-year offense,” she told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow. But the Justice Department, she said, is best suited to probe and potentially prosecute.

Related
December 15, 2020
November 24, 2020
November 20, 2020
May 14, 2020
Most Popular