Microsoft deals with outages

A global outage has affected Microsoft products, including Outlook, Teams and Copilot programs. The extent of the outage remained unclear Friday.
People walk on Microsoft’s campus on Sept. 14, 2026, in Redmond, Washington. Photo by Nick Wagner/The Seattle Times/TNS
by The Associated Press
Published: November 13, 2026
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A global outage has affected Microsoft products, including Outlook, Teams and Copilot programs. The extent of the outage remained unclear Friday.

Microsoft is fixing a massive global outage for its popular workplace software that dragged on into a second day, disrupting everything from emails to police emergency calls and AI tools.

A wide range of Microsoft 365 services including Outlook, Teams and AI assistant Copilot were affected.

Microsoft first flagged the problem on Thursday. It indicated that it was making some headway as it tried to restore services in fresh updates posted Friday on social media.

The Associated Press

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