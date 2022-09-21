 | Thu, Sep 22, 2022
Migrants sue Florida governor over Martha’s Vineyard flights

Venezuelan migrants flown to Massachusetts are suing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his transportation secretary for fraud, saying they were induced to cross state lines under false pretenses as part of a political stunt.

September 21, 2022 - 2:22 PM

In addition to announcing a tax-relief proposal in an upcoming legislative session, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis took questions from reporters about flights of migrants through Florida to Martha’s Vineyard at a press conference in Bradenton.

BOSTON (AP) — Venezuelan migrants flown to the upscale Massachusetts island of Martha’s Vineyard sued Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his transportation secretary Tuesday for engaging in a “fraudulent and discriminatory scheme” to relocate them.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Boston, alleges that the migrants were told they were going to Boston or Washington, “which was completely false,” and were induced with perks such as $10 McDonald’s gift certificates.

“No human being should be used as a political pawn,” said Ivan Espinoza-Madrigal, executive director of Lawyers for Civil Rights, which is seeking class-action status in the lawsuit filed on behalf of several migrants who were aboard last week’s flights and Alianza Americas, a network of advocacy groups.

