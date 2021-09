Federal authorities are responding to a 14-mile-long oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico discovered in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, according to the Louisiana Oil Spill Coordinator’s Office.

The spill, which consists of a 4-mile black sheen and a 10-mile rainbow sheen, is located in federal waters off Port Fourchon, Louisiana, Coordinator Sam Jones said.

“That’s big,” Jones said in an interview on Saturday. “It’s the biggest one out there.”