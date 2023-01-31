 | Tue, Jan 31, 2023
Minnesota governor signs broad abortion rights bill into law

Flanked by 100 lawmakers, medical providers, and other advocates, Gov. Tim Walz signed the legislation that protects a woman's reproductive rights

National News

January 31, 2023 - 5:00 PM

Surrounded by legislators, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signs a bill to add a fundamental right to abortion access into state law Tuesday in St. Paul. Glen Stubbe, Star Tribune/TNS

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz enshrined the right to abortion and other reproductive health care into Minnesota statutes Tuesday, signing a bill meant to ensure that the state’s existing protections remain in place no matter who sits on future courts.

Democratic leaders took advantage of their new control of both houses of the Legislature to rush the bill through in the first month of the 2023 legislative session. They credit the backlash against the U.S. Supreme Court decision last summer to reverse Roe v. Wade for their takeover of the state Senate and for keeping their House majority in a year when Republicans expected to make gains.

“After last year’s landmark election across this country, we’re the first state to take legislative action to put these protections in place,” Walz said at a signing ceremony flanked by over 100 lawmakers, providers and other advocates who worked to pass the bill.

