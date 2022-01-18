Minnesota’s Amy Klobuchar and other senators vow support to Ukraine

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota U.S Sen. Amy Klobuchar traveled with a bipartisan delegation of senators to Ukraine on Monday to show solidarity with the country as the threat of a Russian invasion looms.

Klobuchar and six of her U.S. Senate colleagues met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other government officials in Kyiv to discuss the situation on the ground. Afterward, they held a press conference where they reiterated their support for Ukraine and warned of sanctions if Russia attacks.

“Their population needs to know that they’ve got friends out there,” Klobuchar said in an interview with the Star Tribune from Ukraine. “The second piece was as a message to Russia that we — from Democrats to Republicans of way different ideologies — are united in that, if they invade there will be consequences.”