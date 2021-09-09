 | Thu, Sep 09, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Minnesota’s Amy Klobuchar says she doing well after treatment for cancer

Senator, age 61, underwent radiation treatment for Stage 1 breast cancer

By

National News

September 9, 2021 - 10:20 AM

Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota Photo by Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press/TNS

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced today that she has been treated for breast cancer that was found in February and the treatment “went well.”

Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was detected during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove it. She said she completed radiation therapy in May amid a busy hearing schedule, including one treatment two days after her father died. A checkup in August found she was doing well. She told ABC’s “Good Morning America” that she’s “feeling much better” now.

For Democrats, Klobuchar’s health update was a fresh reminder of their fragile hold on the Senate, which they control by a single vote. Klobuchar’s announcement made no explicit statement on her future, but said the cancer “gave me renewed purpose to my work.”

Related
December 18, 2020
June 19, 2020
November 13, 2015
June 9, 2011
Most Popular