 | Fri, Aug 05, 2022
Missouri asks Kansas to seek waivers for cases of rape, incest or medical emergency

Crossing state lines to get abortions has become an increasing issue since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

By

National News

August 5, 2022 - 4:57 PM

While an unusual step, House Minority Leader Crystal Quade and Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo said it was necessary to reach out to their neighboring states to urge them to request a waiver under the new executive order. (photo by Tim Bommel/Missouri House Communications) Photo by (photo by Tim Bommel/Missouri House Communications)

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A top Democratic state lawmaker from Republican-led Missouri on Wednesday wrote to the Democratic Illinois and Kansas governors asking for help paying for abortions for out-of-state Medicaid patients.

Missouri House Democratic Minority Leader Crystal Quade called on Illinois and Kansas to apply for Medicaid waivers to cover abortions for out-of-state patients.

Her request came after Democratic President Joe Biden signed an executive order Wednesday aimed in part at making it easier for women seeking abortions to travel between states to obtain access to the procedure.

