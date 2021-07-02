Missouri man in his 40s ‘so sorry’ he didn’t get COVID vaccine. Then he died.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The email from a nurse manager about a patient’s death from COVID-19 “grabbed me,” CoxHealth system director of public relations said.

It told the vivid story of what health care workers in the Ozarks are facing as hospital beds are filling again, this time with cases from the delta variant. The numbers are skyrocketing in Branson and rural areas, and the vaccination rate is so low it’s made national news.

So Kaitlyn McConnell wrote about the email and posted it on the health system’s Facebook page Wednesday night.