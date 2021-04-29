Missouri Senate rejects funding for Medicaid Expansion

The Missouri Senate voted against funding Medicaid expansion Wednesday night, after a debate that will not be the final word on whether 275,000 Missourians become eligible for coverage on July 1.

By a 14-20 vote, with four Republicans breaking ranks with the rest of their party, the Senate rejected an amendment to the Department of Mental Health budget offered by Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo, D-Independence. Soon after, an amendment to the medical services provided through the Department of Social Services was defeated by a similar vote.

Sen. John Rizzo, D-Kansas City

The Senate completed work on its $35.1 billion spending plan for the year that begins July 1 after midnight following roughly eight hours of debate. It must be reconciled with the House version, which spent $32 billion, by May 7.