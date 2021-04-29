 | Fri, Apr 30, 2021
Missouri Senate rejects funding for Medicaid Expansion

In 2020, Missourians voted to expand the healthcare program so it would cover an estimated 275,000 of their most vulnerable. Legislators say, 'so what.'

April 29, 2021 - 10:42 AM

The Missouri Senate voted against funding Medicaid expansion Wednesday night, after a debate that will not be the final word on whether 275,000 Missourians become eligible for coverage on July 1.

By a 14-20 vote, with four Republicans breaking ranks with the rest of their party, the Senate rejected an amendment to the Department of Mental Health budget offered by Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo, D-Independence. Soon after, an amendment to the medical services provided through the Department of Social Services was defeated by a similar vote.

Sen. John Rizzo, D-Kansas City

The Senate completed work on its $35.1 billion spending plan for the year that begins July 1 after midnight following roughly eight hours of debate. It must be reconciled with the House version, which spent $32 billion, by May 7.

