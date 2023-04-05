Missouri tornado kills multiple people

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A large tornado tore through southeastern Missouri before dawn on Wednesday, causing widespread destruction and killing multiple people as a broad swath of the Midwest and South braced for further storms that could spawn additional twisters and hail.

The tornado touched down around 3:30 a.m. and moved through a rural area of Bollinger County, about 50 miles south of St. Louis, said Sgt. Clark Parrott of the Missouri State Highway Patrol. He said it caused “multiple injuries and multiple deaths,” but he didn’t specify how many or say precisely where they occurred.

“The damage is pretty widespread. It’s just heartbreaking to see it,” Parrott said.