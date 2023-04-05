 | Wed, Apr 05, 2023
Missouri tornado kills multiple people

The patrol posted an overhead photo of the damage that showed uprooted trees and homes that had been reduced to rubble.

This photo provided by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and taken with a drone as it surveys the damage from a tornado that hit southeast Missouri early Wednesday. The tornado caused widespread destruction and killed and injured multiple people. MISSOURI HIGHWAY PATROL VIA AP

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A large tornado tore through southeastern Missouri before dawn on Wednesday, causing widespread destruction and killing multiple people as a broad swath of the Midwest and South braced for further storms that could spawn additional twisters and hail.

The tornado touched down around 3:30 a.m. and moved through a rural area of Bollinger County, about 50 miles   south of St. Louis, said Sgt. Clark Parrott of the Missouri State Highway Patrol. He said it caused “multiple injuries and multiple deaths,” but he didn’t specify how many or say precisely where they occurred.

“The damage is pretty widespread. It’s just heartbreaking to see it,” Parrott said.

