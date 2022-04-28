 | Thu, Apr 28, 2022
Moderna offers COVID shot for young kids

Moderna Chief Medical Officer Paul Burton said the immune response generated by two doses of its vaccine should be enough to provide significant protection against severe disease in very young kids.

National News

April 28, 2022 - 3:07 PM

A boy watches as a nurse administers his pediatric dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, at a L.A. Care Health Plan vaccination clinic at Los Angeles Mission College in the Sylmar neighborhood in Los Angeles, California, Jan. 19, 2022. (Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

Moderna Inc. applied for emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine in children from six months to under 6 years old after a successful trial showed two doses generate high levels of antibodies to the virus.

The highly anticipated application comes just over a month after Moderna said a large trial showed two low doses of its vaccine produced powerful immune responses in young kids. Even though its effectiveness against omicron-related infections is modest, the application will put tremendous pressure on the Food and Drug Administration to quickly make a decision on whether to authorize it.

Similar submissions for clearance are underway with regulators outside the U.S., Moderna said Thursday in a statement. Meanwhile, Moderna has also initiated a submission for authorization of its vaccine for use in kids ages 6 to 11.

