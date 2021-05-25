 | Wed, May 26, 2021
Moderna says its COVID-19 shot works in teens, children

Moderna says its vaccine strongly protects children as young as 12, putting it on track to become the second option for teens and children in the U.S.

National News

May 25, 2021 - 9:12 AM

The U.K. has so far vaccinated more than half the adult population using shots made by Pfizer and AstraZeneca. Moderna shots are expected to arrive in April. (Michael Sohn - Pool/Getty Images/TNS)

Moderna said today its COVID-19 vaccine strongly protects kids as young as 12, a step that could put the shot on track to become the second option for that age group in the U.S.

With global vaccine supplies still tight, much of the world is struggling to vaccinate adults in the quest to end the pandemic. But earlier this month, the U.S. and Canada authorized another vaccine — the shot made by Pfizer and BioNTech — to be used starting at age 12.

Moderna aims to be next in line, saying it will submit its teen data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other global regulators early next month.

