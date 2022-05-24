 | Tue, May 24, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Montana bars birth certificate changes

State health officials said the April 21 ruling put them in “an ambiguous and uncertain situation” and led them to craft the temporary emergency order.

By

National News

May 24, 2022 - 2:58 PM

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Montana health officials say transgender people can’t change their birth certificates even if they undergo gender-confirmation surgery, in defiance of a court order that had blocked the Republican-controlled state’s bid to restrict transgender rights.

The state health department said late Monday in an emergency order that it would no longer record the category of “gender” on people’s birth certificates, replacing that category with a listing for “sex” that can be changed only in rare circumstances.

Sex is “immutable,” the order said, while gender is a “social…construct” that can change over time.

Related
May 10, 2022
April 26, 2022
April 22, 2022
April 18, 2022
Most Popular