 | Wed, Sep 27, 2023
Montana judge temporarily blocks enforcement of law to ban gender-affirming medical care for minors

A Montana judge ruled lawmakers who banned gender-affirming medical care likely are violating the constitutional rights of families seeking such care. The law was 'disingenuous,' the judge said.

September 27, 2023 - 3:03 PM

Photo by Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana law banning gender-affirming medical care for transgender minors is temporarily blocked, a state judge ruled Wednesday, just four days before it was to take effect.

Legislative debate over Montana’s bill drew national attention this spring after Republicans punished Democratic Rep. Zooey Zephyr — the first transgender woman elected to the state’s Legislature — for admonishing lawmakers who supported the bill.

District Court Judge Jason Marks agreed with transgender youth, their families and health care providers that the law passed by the 2023 Montana Legislature is likely unconstitutional and would harm the mental and physical health of minors with gender dysphoria, rather than protect them from experimental treatments, as supporters said it would.

