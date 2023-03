MONUMENT VALLEY, Utah (AP) — A sunset spectacle featuring towering rock formations that resemble mittens played out this week at Monument Valley on the Arizona-Utah border.

The event happens twice a year in late March and mid-September for only a few days. As the sun sinks, the shadow of the West Mitten Butte crawls across the desert floor and climbs up the side of the East Mitten Butte.

The event draws photographers, videographers and spectators from around the country.