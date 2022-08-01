More flooding misery spreads

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Another round of storms hit flooded Appalachian mountain communities where more than 30 people were killed and search and rescue teams found more bodies on Monday.

Hundreds of people remain unaccounted for and the death toll of 30 will rise, said Gov. Andy Beshear, who noted that bodies which aren’t yet part of the official death count have been recovered. More than 12,000 customers remained without power, many because their homes and businesses have been destroyed or aren’t fit for habitation. Shelters were housing at least 300 people.

The floods were unleashed last week when between 8 and 10½ inches of rain fell in just 48 hours in parts of eastern Kentucky, southern West Virginia and western Virginia. Radar indicated up to 4 more inches of rain fell Sunday, and the National Weather Service warned that slow-moving showers and thunderstorms could provoke more flash flooding through Tuesday morning