Motorcycle riders killed in crash

AURORA, Mo. — Four motorcyclists were killed and seven others injured in a head-on collision Saturday morning after troopers said the driver of a car crossed a highway’s center line and struck five of the two-wheelers head on.

The motorcycles were partaking in a toy drive, the Joplin Globe reported.

The car’s driver Theresa L. Manetzke, 51, of Aurora, was arrested for suspicion of felony driving while intoxicated resulting in the death of two or more people, the newspaper said.